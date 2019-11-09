Alvey Glenn Wilson, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home. Born in Owensboro on Nov. 29, 1950, he was the son of the late Alvey Gene and Lola Mae White Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a retired drywall finisher and a Vietnam veteran who served in the Navy. He enjoyed music, especially rock and roll, and playing his guitar.
Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Allen Wilson; daughters Theresa Lewis and Corrie (Ray) Orlando of Pace, Florida; grandchildren Tyler Franklin, Karah Franklin, and her fiancé Michael Bell, Robbie Franklin and Gemma Orlando; and great-grandchildren Tristan Franklin, Cheyenne Franklin and Everly Bell.
A special thanks to Jeff London for his friendship and care he gave to Mr. Wilson.
Services are private with care provided by Cardinal Cremation Society.
