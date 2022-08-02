HARNED — Alvin A. Mattingly, 83, of Harned died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church, a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a retired electronics technician for Sears.
Survivors: wife, Margie Mattingly; daughters, Alvina Powers and Melanie Woosley; son, Brian Mattingly; and siblings, Morris Ray Mattingly, Everett Louis Mattingly, Linda Marie Monroe, Joann Sheehan, Diane Marie Erickson, Vicky Sue Raque, Sharon Katherine Parrish, Sandra Gail Bush, Larry Mattingly, and Mike Mattingly.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
