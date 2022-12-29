Alvin Jenkins Boyer, 68, of Owensboro, originally from Hatfield, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his home. Alvin was born February 26, 1954, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Alvin Orin and Verna Etta (Burch) Boyer.
He worked as a professional truck driver until his retirement. Alvin was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed photography and loved his dog, Jax.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Terri Jo Boyer; and daughter, Cassie Ramos.
Alvin is survived by his daughters, Kristina Sifuentes, Kimberly Sajdyk, Mindy Scherer, and Nakia Rohrscheib; son, Jason Boyer; 22 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Bethel Christian Center, 966 North Reo Road, Rockport, IN 47635, with a service, food, and fellowship.
