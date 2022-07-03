Greenville — Alvis Joe Langley, 86 of Greenville, died July 1, 2022. He was born June 28, 1936, in Muhlenberg County. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Drakesboro. He was a retired electrician for Signode and was also a veteran of the United States Army.
He was survived by his Sons; Joe Dewayne Langley, and James Alvis Langley, daughter; Betty Lou Langley; grandchildren; Ryan Lyme, Monica Renee, Amanda Jo, Jared Charles, Aaron Lewis and Sarah Elizabeth and great-grandchild Austin Pettit.
Graveside Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday July 5, 2022, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Drakesboro with Philip Garrett officiating and Bro. Scott Casebier assisting. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alvis J. Langley Memorial Fund at 113 N. 3rd St Central City KY, 42230. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
