GREENVILLE — Alvis Joe Langley, 86, of Greenville, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at 6:49 a.m. at his residence. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Drakesboro. He was a retired electrician for Signode. He was also a Veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors: sons, Joe Dewayne Langley and James Alvis Langley; daughter, Betty Lou Langley; and brothers, William and Tim.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Drakesboro.
Expressions of sympathy: Alvis J. Langley Memorial Fund, 113 N. 3rd St, Central City, KY 42230.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
