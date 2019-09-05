BEECH CREEK -- Alvis Walton Beliles, 80, of Beech Creek, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 6:50 p.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Mr. Beliles was born Nov. 2, 1938, in Muhlenberg County. He was assistant supervisor at Sinclair Coal Mines and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where he served as deacon. He attended the University of Kentucky, was a member of Drakesboro Masonic Lodge and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvis and Cosby Beliles; and first wife, Brenda Ruth Beliles.
He is survived by his wife, Shelby Willis Beliles; son Mike (Tina) Beliles of Greenville; stepchildren Steven Everly of Earlington, Kimberly Everly of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Larry Everly of Tiptonville, Tennessee, David Everly of Central City and Katherine Everly of Central City; grandchildren Rachel Beliles, Elijah Beliles and Samuel Walton Beliles; 18 stepgrandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; and sister Shelia Gadskill of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Ebenezer Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Casebier officiating and the Rev. Ryan Miller assisting. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Saturday Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented