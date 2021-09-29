BEAVER DAM — Amanda Dawn Thompson, 39, of Beaver Dam, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare. She was a member of Liberty Lighthouse Church of God and worked as a cashier at Lowe’s.
Survivors include her parents, Mark and Maxine Thompson; and brother Adam Thompson.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery, McHenry. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Amanda Thompson Memorial Fund, c/o Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
