Amanda Hill, 35, of Owensboro, formerly of McLean County, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors: sons, Nicholas Greenfield and Cameron Douglas; daughter, Maci Wedding; parents, Eric and Mischele Hill; her grandparents, Leonard and Teresa Hill and Joe and Pat Horn; brothers, Stephen Hill (Tori), Matthew Davis, and Chris Arnold; sisters, Angel Hill (Dakoma Carbon), Cassandra Eubanks, and Brianna Abney; her biological mother, Michele Arnold; and her biological father, Carl Lehman.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Amanda’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy: Amanda Hill, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
