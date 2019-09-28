ELIZABETHTOWN -- Amanda Jo Gibson Miller, 42, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Hardin County, a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and Valley Creek Baptist Church and a legal secretary for Kelley Law Office.
She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Jimmy Miller; parents Coy (Pamela) Gibson and Cheryl (Joe) Amos Vowels, all of Elizabethtown; three sons, Andy Thompson, Kyler Miller and Cameron Miller, all of Elizabethtown; a stepdaughter, Alexis Statts of Owensboro; two brothers, Dean Gibson of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Alex (Hannah) Vowels of Buffalo; two stepbrothers, Lee Bird and Justin (Jessica) Jenkins, all of Elizabethtown; and two stepsisters, Lesley (Paul) Wise of Elizabethtown and Christina Slate of Bowling Green.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, with the Rev. Scott Kerr and Dr. Greg Faulls officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
