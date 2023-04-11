CLOVERPORT — Amanda Michelle Aaron, 46, of Cloverport, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors: partner, Alex Stowe; father, Michael Hensley; son, Dakota Aaron; brother, William Hensley; and sisters, Lisa Hensley and Melody Hensley.
Service: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Cloverport Funeral Home. Vistation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
