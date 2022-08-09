TELL CITY, INDIANA — Amara Jane Bray, 1 year of age, of Tell City, Indiana, passed peacefully Saturday, August 6, 2022. She was born July 21, 2021, in Perry County, Indiana to Joshua Nathaniel Bray and Amber Melyn Woods.
Amara was so joyful, and her smile was so contagious that it would make anyone grin. She loved her “paci” and watching cartoons, especially her favorite, “Bluey”. Amara enjoyed playing, bouncing around on the floor, and being with her siblings.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Raylan Bray, Kason Bray, Liam Woods, and Penelope Bray; grandparents, Samuel (Trina) Morris and Jenny (Jeremy) Yoter; aunts and uncles, Carissa Schwartz, Ethan Morris, Jessica Sharron, Olivia Carwile, Deena Smith, and Madison Hope; great-grandmothers, Shirley Mayes and Nancy Morris; and great-grandfather, Ray Kappesser.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
