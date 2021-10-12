BROWDER — Amber Griffin Shemwell went to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Amber was born on April 9, 1981. She was a member of East Union Missionary Baptist Church. Amber was employed by the Muhlenberg County Board of Education as a bus driver. Amber’s number one love was Jesus and her favorite place to be was at church with her boys, her family, and her church family. Amber loved the Lord and the life she lived glorified Him. Amber loved her two boys with everything she had. It was rare to see her without them. Amber loved to be with family and friends. If something needed to be done, Amber would do it. She loved doing the Lord’s work at home, at school, and at church. From driving the church van, long-term care ministry, working in the kitchen, working at VBS, and the list goes on. Wherever help was needed that is where you would find Amber with a smile.
Amber is survived by her two sons, Colton and Camdyn Shemwell; her parents, Darrell and Linda Griffin; her brother, Adam (Keisha) Griffin; her four nephews, Taylor (Kiana) Griffin, Thomas Griffin, Tyler Embrey, and Noah Embrey; her great-nephew River Wayne Griffin; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 13, 2021, a 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Joe Chambers officiating. Burial in East Union Cemetery in Graham. Visitation will be Tuesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented