ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Amber Lyn Velazquez, 42, of Rockport, Indiana died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at her home.
Survivors: husband, Monico Velazquez; daughters, Gabriela Galvez and Yesenia Galvez; sons, Kelbi Galvez, Daymian Galvez, and Preston Galvez; step-dad, Jesus Flores; and siblings, Chrystal Beckort and Justin Adams.
Service: 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
