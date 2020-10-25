Amber Michelle Wiseman, 29, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 11, 1991, in Columbia, Tennessee.
Amber had worked as a rehabilitation counselor for Dismas Charities of Owensboro. Amber loved reading, watching anime, was a connoisseur of all genres of music and couldn’t resist a good pun. She believed in social justice and stood up for equality. Amber loved spending time with her fur-baby, Lucy, and was looking forward to her future as a newlywed.
Surviving is her wife, Sarah Wiseman; her mother, Kristal Ramos-Zamudio; stepfather Mario Zamudio of Owensboro; her sister, Ariana Whitsell and husband, Aidan, of Owensboro; three brothers, Armando Ortiz, Erick Castillo and Alejandro Zamudio, all of Owensboro; and two nieces, Xiomara and Xamena Whitsell, both of Owensboro.
A memorial service with limited attendance will be Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation for Amber shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and when attending shall enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Kentucky and Southern Indiana Region, P.O. Box 772391, Detroit, MI 48277-2391. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented