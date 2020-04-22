GREENVILLE — Amber Shea Hardison, 40, of Greenville, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Survivors include children Jordyn Hardison Matthews and Kayte Hardison Langley; parents Donald Hardison and Yvonnda Payton Miller; sister Austyn Hardison; stepsister Crystal Midle; grandmother Doris Jones; and stepfather John Miller.
She was a member of Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church in Sacramento.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Ms. Hardison will be private for immediate family only, with private burial.
