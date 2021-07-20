Amelia June Payton, infant, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Survivors include her parents, John and Angel Payton; her sister, Addison Payton; maternal grandparents, Misty (Bradley) Christian; paternal grandparents, John (Sarah) Payton and Elisha Williams; great-grandparents, Brenda and Brian Kuhr and Barbara Cauley.
A private family graveside service will be held at Payton Cemetery. William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
