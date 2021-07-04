CENTRAL CITY — Amer Walson Tooley, 84, of Central City, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center. He was a member of Haven Hill Church, a store owner and manager and a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his sons Dorran Tooley, Warren Tooley, Walson Tooley and Duane Tooley; brother James Tooley; and sisters Brenda Farmer and Nova Jean Cagle.
Service: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Hughes Cemetery, Dunmor. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
