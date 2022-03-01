CALHOUN — Amon Beasley, 82, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Amon Earl Beasley was born October 28, 1939 in Island, Kentucky to the late Gus and Ara Lee Self Beasley and was married to the former Barbara Jo Ellis on December 24, 1958. Amon was a 1958 Graduate of Sacramento High School and a 1962 Graduate of Murray State University. He retired as a business teacher from McLean County High School, later served as a family service assistant for Muster Funeral Homes, and was a member of Main Street Church of Christ in Calhoun. Amon was a member of Sacramento Lodge # 735 F. & A.M., enjoyed woodworking, karaoke, and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Amon was preceded in death by his wife of
55 years, Barbara Beasley, who died November 22, 2014, and by a son-in-law, Todd Walker.
Survivors include two daughters, Karon Curtis (John) of Paducah and Sheila Walker of Murray; four grandchildren, Jennifer Yuill, John Christopher Curtis, Lauren Walker, and Daniel Walker (Melody); and four great-grandchildren, Connor Yuill, Sylvie Hammack, Charlotte Walker, and Cora Walker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in the Sacramento Baptist Cemetery near Sacramento. Friends may visit with Amon’s family from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Amon’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at
11 a.m. Wednesday.
The Amon Beasley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Baptist Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 15; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Amon at musterfuneralhomes.com.
