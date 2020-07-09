GREENVILLE — Amos Raymond Jenkins Jr., 86, of Greenville, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. He was born Sept. 24, 1933, the son of Amos Raymond Jenkins Sr. and Aldea Agnus Taylor Jenkins. He retired from the Kentucky Department of Highways, and he was a Kentucky Colonel. He was an Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, June Hill.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. In compliance with public safety directives, capacity for the visitation will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. There will be no funeral service.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha Massey Jenkins of Greenville; a daughter, Amy (Ricky) Harper of Ringgold, Georgia; one grandson, Landon (Brittany) Harper of Duluth, Georgia; a sister-in-law, Sandy (Larry) McDonald of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
