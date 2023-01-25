Heaven gained a new angel as precious Amy gained her wings Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. She was able to run to their welcoming with open arms. With her infectious smile and a little bit of sass, she touched everyone’s life she met with love.
She is survived by her loving parents, mother, Bonnie Hohler and her husband, Bruce, father, Gilbert Kron and his wife, Brenda; beloved brother, Jason K. Kron and his wife, Aspen, and their children, Thornton, Holden, and Harrison all of Eagle, Colorado; and cherished bonus-sister, Ashley Weaver and her husband, Jacob, and their children, Mallory Weaver and Macey Senn and husband, Ethan, all of Mobile, Alabama.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Wendall Foster Center, Owensboro. A private burial will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy be made in Amy’s name to the Wendell Foster Center, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Commented