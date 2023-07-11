CALHOUN — Amy Floyd, 51, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. Amy Elizabeth Wilson was born Oct. 8, 1971, in Owensboro to the late Jack Alton and Linda Clara Wells Wilson, was a 1989 graduate of Daviess County High School, and was married to Jason D. Floyd May 29, 2004. Amy was a homemaker, earlier worked at the Dollar Store in Calhoun, and was a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church. She loved animals, working with flowers and plants, and spending time with her “framily”, children, and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Amy was preceded in death by her two brothers, Jack Wilson, Jr. and Timmy Wilson.
Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Jason Floyd; a son, Codi Allen Floyd (Courtlynn) of Island; three daughters, Taylor Lashae Pottinger of Calhoun, Corissa Kai Floyd of Livermore, and Willow Elizabeth Floyd of Calhoun; five grandchildren, Allen Floyd, Aevan Pottinger, Alden Pottinger, Avery Pottinger, and Sofi Jo Rickard; and a sister, Marcie Stephens of Owensboro.
To honor Amy’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. Friends may visit with Amy’s family to share stories and celebrate for life from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
