DRAKESBORO — Amy Gail Mallory, 44, of Drakesboro, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at 10:43 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Ms. Mallory was born Jan. 22, 1979, in Dayton, Ohio.
She was a registered nurse and member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rev. William H. and Ora Mallory and Elva Grace Mahan, and her ex-husband, Harold Shadowen.
She is survived by her daughter, Tori Erwin; parents, William and Rita Mallory; fiance, Scotty Proctor; brother, Richard Mallory; special nephews, Billy Mallory and Matthew Mallory; aunt, Rhonda Earle; and uncle, Richard Masters.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Scott Casebier officiating.
The burial will be private. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented