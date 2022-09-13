GREENVILLE — Amy Leigh Stewart, 45, of Greenville, died September 10, 2022, at 5 a.m. at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana. She was an attorney at Amy Attorney at Law.
Survivors: husband, Neal Stewart; two children, Paiton Revlett and Blake Stewart; mother, Exie Gilland; and brother, Kevin Gilland.
Funeral services will be private. Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Blake Stewart Scholarship Fund, 115 Paradise St., Greenville, KY 42345.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
