Amy Michelle Wright, 40, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. She was born in Owensboro on Dec. 3, 1980, to Ray and Bonnie Wright. Amy was a 1999 graduate of Daviess County High School. She had earned her master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and was working on her Ph.D. in organizational leadership at WKU. Amy had a compassionate soul and was always putting others ahead of herself. She would help anyone in need, enjoyed the beach, the country and never met a stranger. Amy loved her five children, her family and simply making sure everyone was okay. She was most recently the food service manager at FiveStar and previously worked at the Learning Villa and with the migrant program at Daviess County Public Schools.
Amy was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Wright; grandparents Robert and Geraldine Head and Wilbur and Regina Wright; and cousin Cassie Head.
She is survived by her children, Logan Husk, Ashtyn Husk, Aiden Espinoza, Emiliana Espinoza and Minerva Espinoza; father Ray Wright; siblings Stephanie (Bryan) Wilkerson, Holly Rhinerson Rowan, John (Jamie) Wright and Brent (Vivian) Wright; several aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews, Karli and Brysan Wilkerson and Makayla and Emerie Rowan; her K-9 companion, Lux; and her special friend, Helen Coker; along with her FiveStar Family.
The funeral Mass for Amy will be 10 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday with prayers following and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Amy’s Children Trust Fund at Independence Bank on Frederica Street.
