Amy Vowels, of Owensboro, passed away at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on the night of March 20, 2020, at the age of 41. She was predeceased by her mother, Susan Glenn; and father-in-law, Allen Vowels.
Amy is survived by her husband of 14 years, Chad Vowels; son Christopher Bartlett; father Larry Statts; sister Brandy Williams; two brothers, Michael Statts and Jeremy Lewis; mother-in-law Birdie Vowels; brother and sister-in-law Joe and Stephanie Terry; niece Rachel Terry; and her nephew, Austin Terry.
Amy will be remembered by her love of the outdoors. She and Chad could always be found at the campground, whether it be by the lake fishing or just enjoying each other’s company around the campfire. Recently, they purchased a hunting farm that quickly became one of her favorite places to be. This farm gave her the opportunity to spend precious time with her husband and her two dogs, Buster and Haggard, who definitely had a special place in her heart.
One of the key features of Amy was her smile that seemed to light up any room that she entered. That smile, along with her vibrant personality, was loved and will always be remembered.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mrs. Vowels’ funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.
Commented