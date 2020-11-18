SEBREE — Anastasia Jazelle Carman, 26, of Sebree, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at home. Ana was born in Henderson on May 27, 1994, to David D. Carman and Tammy (Smith) Guillerman.
She was a registered nurse at Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph of Owensboro. She was loving, kind, brilliant, funny and beautiful. There was a light that radiated within her, and her smile was contagious. She was quick-witted and delightfully twisted. Anyone who knew her loved her, and after meeting her, instantly fell in love with her beauty inside and out. She will be greatly missed, as she has touched the lives of so many.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Violet Carman.
She is survived by her beautiful three-year-old daughter, Ella Rose Ashby, and Ella’s father, Jonathan Ashby, and family; mother Tammy Guillerman (Jeff) of Sebree; father David Carman (Gladys) of Centertown; sister Xanadu Carman (Gilby) of Sebree; brother Bo Carman (Aubree) of Henderson; grandparents Butch and Sissy Smith of Morganfield; aunts Tabitha Powell (Jason) and Tammy Langston; uncles Zeb Smith (Terri) and Dale Jones; great-aunts Mary Turner and Robin Howard; nephew Levi Carman; along with several loving cousins, extended family and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sebree First Baptist Church with Josh Ashby officiating. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the funeral hour at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel.
Pallbearers will be David Carman, Bo Carman, Jonathan Ashby, Josh Ashby, Zeb Smith and Dyllan Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Jason Powell.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses in care of Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel.
