Andre Moorman, 57, died on May 10, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 19, 1966 to Richard Moorman and Anita James.
Andre was preceded in death by an infant son, Xavier Moorman.
His survivors include his mother and father; wife, Angela; daughter, Ziauna Moorman; son, Drevonte Moorman; brothers, David and Marcus Moorman; sister, Jessica James; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Andre liked to fish and golf and possessed a fascination with UFO phenomena and the supernatural. He never met a stranger and was genuinely admired by his entire family and all who knew him.
A celebration of Andre’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 23 at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W 5th St, Owensboro with Pastor Clarence Tapp from the House of Jesus Christ Fellowship — Little Flock officiating.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr Andre Moorman. Please leave memories and condolences for the family at www.mcfarlandfh.com
Commented