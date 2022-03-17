Andrea Lynette “Buffy” Dotson, 55, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born in Batavia, New York on November 30, 1966, to Casper William Sanderson III and Jean Carol (Miner) Sanderson. Buffy formerly worked with K-Mart in the automotive section and patient services with Jenny Stuart Hospital.
Buffy is survived by her father and mother, Bill and Jean Sanderson of Lakeland, Florida; husband, Ronnie Dotson; three sons, William Horsley of Russellville, Michael Horsley of Russellville, and Alexander Dotson of Philpot; two daughters, Alexis Horsley and Tiffany Dotson both of Russellville; a sister, Raquel Renea Cooper (Mike) of Russellville; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services for Andrea Lynette “Buffy” Dotson will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Friday evening at the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Greg Huguley officiating and cremation to follow. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
