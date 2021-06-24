Andrea Sue Lyons Boué (Sue) (Mamaw) (GMaw), 74, stepped into glory on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Mamaw joins Pop, her husband of 55 years, in heaven. She, along with Pop, are the wonderful parents, grandparents and great-grandparents to those they left behind: four children and spouses, Laura Boué, Stephanie and Edward Hayden, Lisa and Marvin Marksberry and William II and Jana Boué; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Mamaw was the quintessential matriarch of a very large clan. She, without fail, without pause or hesitation, provided love, support, discipline, joy, happiness and compassion to all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and especially her soul-mate. She was soft and hard, in perfect measure. Mamaw cultivated and nurtured a beautiful, close family tradition that her family will continue for generations. While Mamaw will be missed, we know she is with Pop and her Lord.
Sue was preceded in
death by her sister,
Freda Cohoon.
She is survived by her brothers, Jerry Lyons (Catherine) and Ronnie Lyons (Sheila).
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Julius Hovan officiating. Visitation will be from noon until time of service Friday. Interment will follow the service at Crestview Memory Gardens with Beau Sallee, E.G. Hayden, Andrew Hayden, Hensley Marksberry, Samuel Marksberry, William Louis Boué III, Mike Willard and Shane Durant serving as pallbearers.
