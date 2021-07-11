EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Andrew Charles Estes, 32, of Evansville, Indiana, gained his wings to glory Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Evansville. He was born Dec. 26, 1988, in Daviess County to Charles H. Estes and Jennifer Tignor Keown. Andrew was an assistant manager at Valvoline in Evansville and was of the Catholic faith. He will be remembered by his loving hugs. He had a sweet, loving personality with a huge heart. Andrew loved the beach, swimming, fishing and, most importantly, loved his family big.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Clara Estes.
He is survived by his father, Charles “Chuck” Estes (Fran); mother Jennifer Keown (Kevin); two brothers, Jacob Estes of Dayton, Ohio, and Isaac Estes of Owensboro; stepsiblings Brian Keown of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Amanda Tichenor of Island and Brooke Henry (Easten) of Owensboro; grandparents Mary Beth Goetz (Tom); and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Services will be 3 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
