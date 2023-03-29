JEFFERSONVILLE, INDIANA — Andrew (Drew) Howard Stringer, 65, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, formerly of Utica, passed away peacefully Monday, Mar. 20, 2023, at the Hildegard House in Louisville surrounded by family and loving caregivers. Drew was a master woodworker, co-owner of Miracle Workers Antiques in Owensboro, and later owner of The Old Louisville Wood Shop serving Jeffersonville, Indiana and Louisville. He built his family home and continued his lifelong craft of carpentry work until his illness prevented him from doing so.
Drew loved chess, 70s music, fishing, and Louisville Cardinal basketball. He was witty, dry-humored, and could bring a laugh to any situation. He was most proud of his sobriety of 18 years, having said “I beat the devil”, and was willing to help advise others struggling with the disease.
Drew was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Joanne Stringer of Owensboro.
He leaves behind his daughter, Cortney Cash (James) of Louisville; his son, Clay Stringer (Marietta) of Owensboro; four granddaughters, whom he adored, Joanne, Grace, Ruby Lee Cash, and Alice Drew Stringer, who will miss his spoiling; his steadfast sister, Paige (Dan) Huston of Noblesville, Indiana; sister, Hayes (Kevin) Stringer of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; nephews and niece, Ryan Haley (Crystal), Jake Haley, and Stevi Lambert, all of Owensboro; his ex-wife and good friend, Cherie Stringer; and his best buddies, Dave Stinnett, Ian Belknap, and Dan Buzan.
A special thanks go to the volunteers and staff of Hildegard House, the kind nurses at Brown Cancer Center, and the UofL Hospital palliative care team. A very special thanks goes to Fr. Joseph Edward Bradley of Owensboro.
A private celebration will be held in the house that Drew built at a later date.
“Fly High Free Bird”
In honor of Drew’s life, please consider donating to Hildegard House, P.O. Box 5613, Louisville or www.HildegardHouse.org.
Commented