Andrew E. Laney, 62, of Owensboro, passed away May 28, 2020, at home. He was born in Owensboro on Dec. 31, 1957, to the late John and Mary Laney. Andrew loved to talk and make you smile. He enjoyed listening to country music, sitting outside and picking on folks around him. He loved his wife and family dearly. Andrew formerly owned A Color Choice Carpet Cleaning. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Thompson; and brothers Billy Laney and Johnny Laney.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Cathy Laney; children DeeDee Mattingly, Elaine Lucas, Twylaine Douglas (Mario) and Randall Lucas; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother Bruce Laney (Peggy); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be private.
Condolences and memories for the family of Andrew E. Laney may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented