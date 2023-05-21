LEWISPORT — Andrew Kenneth Haynes, 45, of Lewisport, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at his home after a long battle with his health. He was born on Valentine’s Day 1978 in Owensboro to the late Kenneth and Theda Gail Haynes of Knottsville. He was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church.
Andy was a graduate of Daviess County High School. He was employed by Commonwealth Rolled Products in Lewisport for the last 18 years. He was a dedicated sports fan of UK basketball, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and loved a good horse race. He also enjoyed playing cards, backgammon, board games and having the best time life offered.
Along with his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his aunts, Jane Haynes, Patsy Oelze, Agnes Haynes and Ruth Harley; and uncle, Francis Haynes.
Andy is survived by his partner of 17 years, Stacy Oliver; honorary children, Keegan Oliver, Samantha (Zach) Huff and Megan (Mark) Harris; sister, Julie (Jeremy) Strider; nephew, Caleb Hester; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Private burial will take place at St. Williams Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Williams Catholic Church Building Fund, 9515 Highway 144, Philpot, KY 42366.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
