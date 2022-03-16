LEBANON, Tenn. — Andrew Newton Hollabaugh IV, 51, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born October 24, 1970, in Davidson County, Tennessee to the late Andrew N. Hollabaugh, III, and Annie Kathryn Pullum. Andrew worked as a security guard. He enjoyed motorcycles, 4-wheeling, and riding go-carts. He loved his family, cars, and traveling worldwide.
He is survived by two brothers, Herbert Wilfred Nixon and Michael Steven Nixon; two half-sisters, Ellen Spicer and Mary Margaret Purcell; several cousins; one niece; and one nephew.
Private family burial will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank the critical care staff at Vanderbilt and the staff at Cedar Croft Home in Lebanon.
