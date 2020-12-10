Claude Andrew “Andy” McFadden, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 9, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Marion and Mary Katherine Little McFadden. Andy worked for Audubon Area, where he drove a Grits bus and retired from Swedish Match. He enjoyed meeting at Deloris’ Cafe with his coffee group and watching UK basketball. Andy loved spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia DeWeese McFadden; son Todd McFadden and his wife, Robyn; daughter Angela Carlos and her husband, Michael; five grandchildren, Kalynne Ferguson and her husband, Logan, Amber McFadden, Landon McFadden, Andrew Carlos and Catherine Carlos; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
