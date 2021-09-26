Andy T. Bratcher, 80, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. He was born Oct. 28, 1940, in McHenry.
Andy was the oldest of 17 children and a member of Crosspointe Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex Bratcher and Grace Bratcher Hall.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Linda Hall Bratcher;
his children, Becky (Robbie) Lamb, Ruth (Steve) Johnson and
Chris (Carrie) Bratcher; five grandchildren;
and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Crosspointe Baptist Church, 500 Worthington Road, Owensboro with visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented