HARTFORD — Anelda Faye Puckett, 81, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Ohio County, daughter of the late Lindley F. and Mary Rose Stewart Bennett.
Anelda worked many years at Montpelier Glove Factory and Bob’s IGA. She was a member of Hartford Christian Church and Ohio County Hospital Auxillary.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Puckett; son, Mike Puckett; sister, Lois Bennett Porter; and brother, Lindley F. Bennett, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Keith L. Puckett(Angie); two sisters, Wanda McClain(Ray) and Regina Abney(Ray); brothers, Ronnie E. Bennett and Joe Bennett(Diane); four grandchildren, Alexis Casebolt(Evan), Brianna Puckett, Tarra and Lorin Williams and family from Florida; and great-grandson, Ezra Casebolt.
There will be no services at this time due to Covid.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneral
