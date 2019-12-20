Angela "Angie" Lynn Bolton, 50, of Owensboro, passed away from complications of diabetes on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on June 24, 1969, to Martha White Alvey Reynolds and the late Hugh Doug Alvey. Angela was a homemaker. She was a member of the Pentecostal faith and of the TRP-River Valley Group. She enjoyed collecting unicorns, watching University of Kentucky basketball and drinking Mt. Dew.
Along with her father, Angie was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Bolton; and her grandparents, Nat White and Elmer and Ann Alvey.
Angie is survived by her son, David Bolton; her parents, Martha and Mike Reynolds; her brothers, Stephen (Becca) Alvey and Adam (LeaAnn) Alvey, all of Owensboro; her sister, Marcella (Chris) Alvey of Indiana; her grandmother, Lola White of Owensboro; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
