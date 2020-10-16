Angela B. Berry, 85, died at her home in Whitesville with her family by her side on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She was born July 14, 1935, in Daviess County to the late Bernard and Katie Lee Hagan Boarman. Angela enjoyed playing cards, UK basketball and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Angela is preceded in death by her siblings, Bernadine Ward, Treasa Boarman, Wilfred Boarman, Betty Logsdon, Bob Boarman, Miriam Boarman and Arnold Boarman.
Angela is survived by her sons, Kenny (Carolyn) Berry, Bob (Beth) Berry and Joey Berry; her grandchildren, Nathan (Carrie), Andrew, Brandon (Amber), Elliot (Michelle), Devin (Chasity) and Derek (Mallory) Berry; and nine great-grandchildren, Bransen, Addison, Maddie, Karlie, Tucker, Clay, Trenton, Taytum and Kash.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday with prayers at 4:30 p.m. and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky or to St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
Commented