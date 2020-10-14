LEWISPORT — Angela Beth Johnson, 52, of Lewisport, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was born on Dec. 16, 1967, in Owensboro. Angela was a member of Lewisport Methodist Church and was a legal assistant. She enjoyed the outdoors, working in her flowers and loved spending time with her three grandchildren, whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kevin Gilliam.
Angela is survived by her husband, Micheal Johnson; parents Melvin and Leona Young; children Kaeley (Kyle) Mills, Cameron (Hannah) Gilliam, Brandon Johnson, Brienna Johnson, Chase Johnson and Austin Johnson; grandchildren Karsha, Magnolia and Wrenley; brother Tim (Nancy) Conder; mother-in-law Joyce Johnson; sister-in-law Mendy (Clint) Murphy; brother-in-law Mark (Misty) Johnson; Kevin’s mother, Mary Beth (Ed) Roehm; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Angela’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
