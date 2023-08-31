GREENVILLE — Angela Denise Perry, 64, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at 7:28 p.m. at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was a clerk and secretary for the Muhlenberg County Board of Education.
Survivors: children, Larrah Perry and Cody Perry; sister, Amy (Tracy) Bratcher; brother, Rex Jenkins; and mother, Betty Jenkins.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Highway Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
