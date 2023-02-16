Angela Howard Kaelin, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Aug. 19, 1942, in Louisville to the late Junius Howard and Velma Ballard Howard. She was a nurse at Miller’s Merry Manor, attended Immaculate Catholic Church, and was a member of the TOPS Club.
Angela was a wonderful artist. She enjoyed painting and ceramics. She loved children and being around them; this inspired her to become a teacher, and she taught in Louisville and Owensboro. She also ran an independent daycare. Angela was a lifelong learner, always intrigued to learn something new.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Francis Howard, and one sister, Ann Howard.
Angela is survived by her husband of 57 years, Anthony L. “Tony” Kaelin; children, Donna Marie (Brian) Bastin of Rossville, Tennessee, Debra Ann (Michael) Robertson of Eastpoint, Florida, Christopher Leo (Trish) Kaelin of Lexington, and Robert Anthony (Kathy) Kaelin of Lexington; grandchildren, Michelle Bastin, Cara (Angel) Lopez, Rachel (Nikolas) Carpenter, Peyton (Joel) Shelton, Megan Kaelin, and Alex Kaelin; and siblings, Tony Howard, Patrick Howard, Michael Howard, Rose Howard, Jeanne Howard, and Kathy Weikel.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:45 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or St. Vincent De Paul, c/o National Council of the United States, Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Immaculate Catholic Church, 2516 Christie Pl., Owensboro, KY 42301.
