Angela Lynn Law, 64, of Loogootee, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away Friday at her residence.
Angela graduated from Lockyear College and got her Nursing Degree from V.U.J.C. She worked as a License Practical Nurse.
She is survived by four children, Josh Goeppner of Washington, Indiana, Rebecca Goeppner of Colorado, Daniel Goeppner of Harker Heights, Texas and Hannah Onken of Washington, Indiana; her mother and step-father, Anna (Harold) Kemper-Smith of Owensboro; her companion, Bret Tedrow of Loogootee; three siblings, Christine Kemper of Hartford, Lisa Johnson of Owensboro, and Teresa Justice of Hartford.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at the Nass & Son Funeral Home, Huntingburg. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy: Dubois County Humane Society.
Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.
Commented