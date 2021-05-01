Angela Marie Bowling, 55, departed this life Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was born May 17, 1965, to Roy Tyler III and Gloria D. Smith.
Angela was a graduate of Owensboro High School. She also attended the Earle C. Clements Job Corps Center in Morganfield. She was employed at St. Vincent DePaul. Angela was an avid reader and enjoyed using her journalism skills to write short stories. She was known to be a music enthusiast and was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Angela was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Hershel Smith.
Angela’s precious memories will be cherished by her husband, Henry Bowling; her father, Roy (Janie) Tyler III; her mother, Gloria D. Smith; three sons, Jermaine, Jerrell and Daniel Johnson; eight grandchildren; three brothers, Marcus (Michelle) Tyler, Tyler Jermaine Shemwell and Dr. Quentin Tyler; five sisters, Aquirria (Leslie) Hollerman, Samantha (Morris) Byrd, Jamenita Johnson, Salina Johnson and Royola Johnson; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 507 Plum St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
All in attendance shall follow current health and safety directives with the wearing of protective facial coverings.
Final Tributes are entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
