Angela Marie Clark, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at home. She was born in Owensboro Sept. 19, 1932, the daughter of the late Leonard Herbert Howard and Anna Izetta McPherson Howard. As a US Air Force wife, Angela served her country alongside her husband who was a military officer and pilot in the US Air Force for 20 years. They raised their family while traveling to many locations throughout the United States as well as a tour of duty in the territory of Alaska and the country of Japan. After raising eight children, Angela attended the University of Southern Florida and graduated with honors earning a bachelor’s degree in English literature.
Angela’s faith was her true north and colored everything she did. She served her Creator in the sodality, opened her heart to the possibility of being a nun, and sang in the choir at St. Stephen Cathedral from the time she was 16 until a few years before her death, except for the years she was away with her husband in the military. Her voice was as pure at 90 as it had been when she first started singing in the choir. She sang in the funeral choir using her beautiful voice to lift the hearts of those who were grieving when she was the only singer there. Music was the background of Angela’s life. She was always singing . . . always. She knew the words to thousands of songs and sang frequently. Even as her strength waned, her voice continued to entertain and uplift her loved ones as she sang tunes and hymns of praise throughout her final days.
Angela was a marvelous and stylish hostess who took joy in planning every detail of an event to assure that her guests, whether family or friends, had a beautiful time with music and fabulous food and meticulously placed decorations. She was an involved and loving mother, Mom-Mom (grandmother), and G.G. (great-grandmother) who held, sang to, rocked, bounced, fed, prayed with, supported, and loved all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Angela leaves behind the love of her life, Archie Bernard (Bernie) Clark, Jr. He started holding her hand when she was 15 years old and held it until it was time to place it in the hand of their Savior. Their life was an exciting adventure that could never be matched. Angela will be dearly missed but we know her legacy will live on throughout her family whom she cherished all her life. We rejoice that she is now in Heaven in the presence of her Lord, singing all those worship songs she knew along with the Heavenly hosts.
Angela is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Archie B. Clark Jr., whom she fondly referred to as Bernie; her eight children, Catherine Lynn Wright (Larry), Archie Bernard (Christina), Teresa Ann Brown (Terry), Monica Ruth Mysinger (Pat), Christopher Gerard (Michelle), Margie Marie Schapperle (Mark), Joan Elizabeth Rogala (Ed), and Mathew Alexander (Mary Lynn); 23 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Rosemary Duncan.
A life well-lived, a woman well-loved.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, and 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
