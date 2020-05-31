HAWESVILLE — Angela Marie Hall, 52, of Hawesville, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Evansville on Nov. 11, 1967, to James and Mary Jane Rowley Ambrose. Angela was a member at First Freewill Baptist Church and was a photographer. She touched the heart of everyone that met her. She was preceded in death by her father, James Ambrose.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Paul Hall; daughters Christy Prater and Misty (Ryan) Powers; sons Nick (Brie) Decker and Jacob (Allison) Decker; grandchildren Grayson and Jackson Powers, Lincoln, Miles and Jada Prater, Chance and Jade Hasenour and Layla Decker; mother Mary Jane Ambrose; siblings Jennifer Sheffer, Kenny Ambrose, Katrina Chord, Toby Ambrose and Diana Stephens; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville with burial following in Serenity Hills. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday. Join us for Angela’s service on our Facebook page on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In compliance with current public health and safety directives, capacity for both funeral and visitation will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Share your memories and condolences with Angela’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
