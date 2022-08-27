Angela Marie Wink Crowe, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana. She was born September 22, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Henry Joseph and Mary Catherine O’Bryan Wink. Angela was a long-time member at St. Martin Catholic Church where she was the organist for 27 years, a member of the Altar Society, and received the Sophia Award in 2013, which is given to someone for their outstanding life of stewardship to their church home. She worked as the manager for A&W Hot Dog for 15 years in Towne Square Mall from the day it opened until the day it closed, worked as a caregiver starting in 1995 and was involved in the Audubon Area Head Start program and the Follow Through program for the County Schools, and a member of the P.T.O. Angela was a member of the Owensboro Area Quilter’s Guild, enjoyed square dancing with the Merry Makers group in Owensboro, and was a season ticket holder for many years to Goldie’s Little Opry House.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William R. Crowe; a son, Henry Crowe; a daughter, Mary Agnes Crowe; a grandson, William Zachary; brothers, Louis Wink and James Wink; and sisters, Cathy Randels and Joyce Yates.
Angela is survived by her sons, Peter John Crowe, Michael Crowe (Mellane), and Thomas Crowe (Bonnie); daughters, Theresa Crowe, Sharon Garrett (Richard), and Mary Jane Wood (Wendell); fourteen grandchildren, Jonathon, Patricia, Austin, Sara, Kathy, Kassie, Stephanie, Richard, Victoria, Rebecca, Wendell, Jessica, Lillian, and William; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue Johns and Lola Jean Wink; and brothers, Daniel Wink, Urban Wink, and Larry Wink.
The Funeral Mass for Angela will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church, with Father Richard Cash officiating. Burial will follow in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Opportunity Center of Owensboro.
Memories and condolences for the family of Angela Crowe may be left at www.glenncares.com.
