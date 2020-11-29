Angela Smith, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Nov. 22, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born Dec. 19, 1964, in Rome, Georgia, to Larry Doss and Ida Stateon. Angela was a faithful wife and dedicated mother who always took care of her family’s needs ahead of her own. She was a member of Wings of Faith Church of God and loved the Lord with all of her heart, soul, mind and strength. She was a huge U of L basketball fan and watched every game she could alongside her “fur babies,” Casey and Calypso.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Smith, and in-laws, Jeff and Tammy Smith.
Angela is survived by her son, Nathan Smith and his wife, Savanna; along with two grandchildren (one due in July 2021); sisters Amanda Johnson and Maggie Agulara; and brothers David Stinson and Graham Stinson.
Due to COVID-19 and the current restrictions in place, the service is private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
