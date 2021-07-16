Angelia Diane “Sissy” Cox, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Oct. 27, 1961, to Delmar Buck and the late Dorothy Mae Ward Walters. Sissy was a loving homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family for over 42 years. Nine days ago, Sissy gave her life to the Lord and was baptized. She was nurturing to everyone around her and was like a mom to many. Sissy enjoyed spending time with her family and babysitting her grandkids. In her free time, she enjoyed watching scary movies and black and white Westerns, gardening and bird watching.
Along with her mother, Sissy is preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Buck; her granddaughter, Angel Combs; her great-granddaughter, Iris Boling; and her stepdad, Joe Walters.
Sissy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mark Cox; her children, Tabatha Bratcher, Brian (Stacy) Combs, Tiffany “Pinky” (William) Humphrey and Falicia Cox; 11 grandchildren, Sierra Woosley, Katelyn Combs, Dustin Woosley, Hannah Cox, Zachary Woosely, Jordan Humphrey, Maranda Woosley, Christian Combs, Tristian Wiles, Westan Wiles and Gracie Wiles; six great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Denny (Revenia) Buck, Danny Buck, Donnie (Cynthia) Buck, Susan Buck and Sam Buck.
Services will be noon Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Brother Larry Sosh officiating. Meal to follow at Ben Hawes. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family for the cost of funeral services and medical care.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Cox.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Angelia Diane “Sissy” Cox and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented