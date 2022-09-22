GREENVILLE — Angelin Sweeney, 78, of Greenville, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10:30 p.m.
Survivors: children, Bobby (Debra) Sweeney and Michele (Randy) Coleman.
Service: 5 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Joines Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
A special thank you to Baptist Health/Deaconess Hospital who ensured she was comfortable until she drew her last breath.
